Fox Wins with NLCS

Baseball delivered for Fox Tuesday night as the network won across the key ratings categories.

Major League Baseball’s National League Championship Series game between the Florida Marlins and Chicago Cubs -- an 11-inning affair won by Florida -- averaged 14.6 million viewers throughout prime time, according to the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings.

Fox will see if baseball lightning can strike twice when it airs game one of the American League Championship Series between longstanding rivals the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox Wednesday night (part of the country will see game two of the NLCS).

ABC was second in the demos and total viewers and a close third in households, in large part due to the strong ratings for the last episode of 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter

taped by its late star, John Ritter.

The program pulled 17.4 million viewers, making it the most watched show of the night. Rules

was up 11% in household rating over last week and up 19% compared with a year ago, according to Nielsen.

But it was downhill after that for ABC. While Rules

averaged a 6.9/20 for adults 18-49 at 8 p.m., NYPD Blue

averaged a 4.0/10 in the same demo from 10 p.m.-11 p.m. (with 10.2 million viewers).

After Rules

ended at 8:30 p.m., the game took over the top spot for the rest of the night.

CBS was second in households for the night but fourth among adults 18-49 and 25-54 with Navy NCIS

, The Guardian

and Judging Amy

. NBC was fourth in households and third in the demos with Whoopi

, Happy Family

, Frasier

, Good Morning Miami

and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

.

The WB Television Network was fifth in most of the key demos (fourth among adults 18-34) with GilmoreGirls

and One Tree Hill

. UPN was sixth with One on One

, All of Us

, Rock Me Baby

and The Mullets

.

For the night, the total-viewer averages: Fox 14.7 million, ABC 12.1 million, CBS 11.3 million, NBC 10 million, WB 4.3 million and UPN 2.9 million.

Adults 18-49: Fox 5.4 rating/14 share, ABC 4.9/13, NBC 4.0/10, CBS 2.8/7, WB 1.8/5 and UPN 0.3/1.