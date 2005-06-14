Fox Wins With New Shows and Old

Whether original or repeat, Fox had the numbers Monday night.

The network won the 18-49 demo in the Nielsen overnight ratings thanks to a repeat that beat original programming on the other Big Three nets, followed by a reversal in which its summer original beat repeats on the Big Three.

Fox averaged a 3.1 rating/9 share for the night. At 8, a repeat of Nanny 911 (2.5/8), easily beat Dateline on NBC (1.9/6 for a Michael Jackson special), and both 48 Hours (1.6/5 for yet another Michael Jackson special) and Yes, Dear (1.4/4) on CBS and reality show, and The Scholar (1.6/5) on ABC. The Scholar, a feel-good competition among economically disadvantaged high school kids for a scholarship to the school of their choice, was down from its premiere 1.9/5 the week before.

The night's other new summer reality show, Fox's Hell's Kitchen, was going the opposite direction. The show averaged a 3.7/10, up from a 3.5/9 the week before and good enough for a convincing time-period win and bragging rights as the night's top-rated show.

CBS was second on the night with a 2.5/7. Its top show was a repeat of CSI: Miami at 10, which won its time period handily with a 3.4/9.

NBC took third with a 2.1/6. Its biggest draw was a 2.5/7 for a repeat of Medium, also at 10.

ABC was in fourth with a 1.9/5 for theatrical Men in Black II, while UPN just nudged The WB for fifth with a 1.1/3 for an all-repeat lineup of sitcoms.

The WB was in sixth with a 1.0/3, its average hurt by the only original scripted show of the night on any net, Summerland (.9/2)