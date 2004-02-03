Fox Wins Monday-Night Ratings Crown

Fox won total viewers, the key adult demographics and tied CBS for first in household rating Monday night with a special edition of American Idol and My Big Fat Obnoxious Fiancé.

Fox averaged mid- to high-8s across the key demos.

CBS, with its regular Raymond-driven Monday lineup tied NBC for second among adults 18-49 and had sole possession of second place among adults 25-54. NBC was third in households and viewers and second among adults 18-34 with Fear Factor, Las Vegas and Average Joe 2. ABC was fourth across the key measurements with a repeat of the movie, Gladiator.

In the weblet battle, The WB came out on top in the key measures with 7th Heaven and Everwood. UPN picked up the rear with its Monday comedy slate: Parkers, Eve, Girlfriends and Half & Half.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate averages, viewers: Fox, 18.6 million; CBS, 16.7 million; NBC, 12.7 million; ABC, 7.8 million; WB, 3.9 million; UPN, 2.8 million.