Fox wins key Sunday demos

Fox won adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 Sunday night, with help from a football overrun,

which was followed by The Simpsons, King of the Hill and two Malcolm

in the Middle episodes.

ABC was second in the two demos (and first among adults 25 through 54), with a repeat

of movie The Santa Clause followed by another movie, The

Pennsylvania Miners Story.

CBS was first in households with 60 Minutes, Becker, Everybody

Loves Raymond and made-for movie Martin & Lewis.

NBC was fourth in households and third in adults 18 through 49 with comedy repeats

and Julia Roberts theatrical Runaway Bride.

For the night, according to Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate numbers, households: CBS

9.0 rating/14 share, ABC 8.4/13, Fox 7.7/12 and NBC 6.5/10. Adults 18 through 49: Fox

5.9/14, ABC 5.6/14, NBC 3.8/9 and CBS 3.6/9.