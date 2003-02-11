Fox wins with Joe
Fox hit Joe Millionaire continued to score Monday night as the show
drove the network to an easy ratings win across the board, including households,
total viewers and the key adult demographics.
Almost 24 million tuned in to watch Joe from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. The show
generated a 14.6 rating among adults 18 through 34 and a 12.9 among adults 18
through 49.
The closest competitor in the 18-through-49 demo was Everybody Loves Raymond on CBS
(5.8), while the closest competitor for 18 through 34 was Third Watch on
NBC (3.6).
From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., CSI: Miami won the three-network competition across
the key categories.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate numbers, households: Fox 10.4
rating/15 share, CBS 10.1/15, NBC 8.2/12 and ABC 4.6/7.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox 8.6/20; CBS and NBC 5.4/13; ABC 2.4/6.
In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 6.2/8 with 7th
Heaven and Everwood, while UPN averaged a 3.1/4 with The Parkers,
One on One, Girl Friends and Half & Half.
