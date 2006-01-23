Fox Wins, but Hawks Lose To Housewives

We'll never know whether a closer game between the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks--or a game between two major-market teams--could have unseated the Housewives Sunday night, but Seattle's drubbing of Carolina 34-14 didn't manage to do it, with the game well in hand by the time the ABC comedy began at 9.

After manhandling prime time for its first two hours, though with the 18-49 demo ratings decreasing in the Nielsen overnights every half-hour, the NFC conference championship had to take second place to Housewives at 9-10, with a 9.8 rating/20 share to Housewives' 10.4/22.

Still, Fox won the night with a 10.7/24, thanks to the game's double-digit ratings during its first five half-hours, including beating all the other networks combined at 8-9.

ABC was second with a 7.2/16, thanks to Housewives and Grey's Anatomy, which averaged a powerful 9.5/22 at 10-11, beating the other three nets combined.

In the race for distant third, the Peacock beat CBS, with a 2.7/6. Its top show was Crossing Jordan with a 3.3/8 for second place at 10 p.m.

CBS was a close fourth with a 2.6/6. Its top show was a repeat of Cold Case at a 2.8/6.

Univision was fifth with a 1.8/4, while The WB was sixth with a 1.1/2.

