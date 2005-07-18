Fox Wins With Family Guy
Fox just nipped ABC for 18-49 demo bragging rights Sunday night in the Nielsen overnight numbers, thanks to its Sunday night animated lineup.
A new episode of Fox's Family Guy at 9 was the top rated show of the night, with a 3.1 rating/9 share ( a second repeat Family Guy was also strong at a 3/8. Fox was also helped by a 2.7/9 from a repeat of The Simpsons at 8.
Fox's new summer reality-ish show, Princes of Malibu, was a distant second at 8:30 behind a repeat of ABC's Extreme Makeover.
ABC took second place in the 18-49 demo on the night with two hours of Exteme Makeover repeats, followed by repeats of Desperate Housewives and Grey's Anatomy. Housewives was second in its 9 p.m. time period (2.4/6) behind Family Guy, while Grey's Anatomy tied for first at 10 with a 2.2/6).
NBC was third on the night with a 1.9/6. Its top show was a repeat of Law & Order: Criminal Intent at 9 with a 2.3/7.
CBS was fourth with a 1.7/5 for 60 Minutes and repeats of Cold Case and its Jackie Gleason biopic.
The WB was fifth with a .7/2 with repeats of Charmed and theatrical Like Mike.
