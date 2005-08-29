Fox Wins With Animated Reruns
Fox's Sunday night animated lineup dominated a mostly-repeat Sunday night in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight ratings.
(Fast national ratings are preliminary estimates and subject to change after final results are tallied.)
Fox averaged a 2.5 rating/7 share for the night in the demo, with an 8 p.m. repeat of The Simpsons its top show at a 3/8. It was also the top show of the night on any network, beating repeats (though not head to head) of Desperate Housewives on ABC and Law & Order: CI on NBC, for example.
CBS was second with a 2.3/6 for an all-repeat lineup of 60 Minutes, Cold Case, and theatrical, Stone Cold.
ABC was a close third with a 2.2/6 for the night. It was the only network to air an original show, My Kind of Town. The reality/game show came in fourth in its 9-10 time period with a 2.1/5, losing out to repeats of Law & Order, Family Guy and the CBS movie.
NBC was fourth, mustering a 1.9/5. Its best performer was Crossing Jordan, with a 2.4/7 at 10 p.m.
The WB was fifth with a .7/2 for a repeat of charmed and theatrical, Final Destination. UPN does not program Sunday nights.
