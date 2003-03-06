Fox wins again
Fox won again Wednesday night with American Idol: Search for a Superstar and its latest entry
in the reality sweepstakes, Married by America.
For the night, the network won households, total viewers and the key adult
demographics.
Idol pulled 18.2 million viewers between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.
From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., Married by America was first among adults 18
through 34 and tied for first with ABC (which aired I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me
Out of Here!), among adults 18 through 49.
CBS won the household and total-viewer races during the hour with 60
Minutes II, which was second among adults 25 through 54.
At 10 p.m., a Law & Order repeat on NBC won across the key ratings
categories.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households:
Fox, 8.3 rating/13 share, CBS 7.5/12, NBC 7.4/12 and ABC 6.7/11.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox 6.6/17, ABC 4.4/12, NBC 3.9/10 and CBS 3.2/8.
In the Nielsen local metered markets, UPN averaged a 2.9 rating/4 share
(household) with repeats of Enterprise and The Twilight Zone.
The WB Television Network averaged 2.8/4 with a Dawson's Creek repeat and Angel.
