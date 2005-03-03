Fox Wins Again

With time-period-winning performances for American Idol and Simple Life and a second-place finish for That 70s Show, Fox won the last night of the February sweep Wednesday in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight ratings.

Fox averaged a 5.8/15 on the night, thanks primarily to Idol's 10/24 for its vote-off half hour at 9-9:30.ABC was a not-too-distant second on the night with a 4.7/12, thanks chiefly to Lost,

which averaged a 6.9/18 at 8-9 to win its time period handily.NBC was third with a 3.8/10 in the demo. Its top show was a time-period winning 4.9 /13 at 10 p.m. for Law & Order.

CBS was third with a 3.3/9, thanks to a 4.6/12 from CSI: NY at 10 and solid showings from sitcoms Raymond and Yes, Dear. 60 Minutes Wednesday was no help, coming in dead

last among all six rated networks with a 1.6/4. UPN had a strong night, coming in fifth with a 2.0/5 for Next Top Model and Road to Stardom.

The WB was sixth with a 1.3/3 for Smallville and Jack & Bobby, the night's lowest-rated show at a .8/2.

