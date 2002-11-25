Fox widens NFL coverage
Fox takes a lot of heat in certain quarters for not committing to high-definition TV, but
it certainly can't be accused of not committing to a wide-screen digital-TV format for
its football coverage.
Sunday (Nov. 24), Fox Sports was scheduled to televise two National Football League games in
wide-screen/480p (progressive) -- (St. Louis vs. Washington and Green Bay vs. Tampa Bay).
Fox Sports said it will continue to do two games per week through the rest of
the season.
In addition, Fox will offer up this week's Thanksgiving Day game between
Washington and Dallas in wide-screen/480p.
It's generally agreed that big-ticket sports and special events show off both
widescreen digital TV and HDTV to their best advantage.
