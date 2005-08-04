Fox Widens 'Net

Fox Interactive Media division has purchased Scout Media, a Seattle-based company that creates sports-related Web sites and team-specific magazines. Terms were not disclosed.

The move comes on the heels of its recent $580 million cash purchase of Intermix Media two weeks ago.





The move strengthens Fox Interactive Media’s holdings and adds about 200 Web sites to its portfolio.

Scout Media says about 2.4 million users visit its sports Web sites each month. More than 200,000 pay $9.95 a month to subscribe to sites that pull together information from more than 200 freelance journalists.

Expect the Scout Media sites and information to be tightly integrated with FoxSports.com.