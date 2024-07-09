Fox Weather Expands Simulcast Strategy on Fox Business Network

Fox Weather, the free ad-supported streaming network from Fox News Media, will begin to simulcast weekday mornings on Fox Business Network Monday, July 15, from 5-6 a.m. ET. Britta Merwin and Craig Herrera co-anchor Fox Weather First in that time slot.

It represents an expansion of Fox Weather’s simulcast strategy at Fox Business Network. Fox Weather has aired weekend morning content on FBN since December 2021.

Fox Weather correspondent Max Gorden will transition to a reporter role at FBN, taking over duties in the Los Angeles bureau previously held by Kelly O’Grady, who is now a New York-based correspondent for FBN. Gorden joined Fox Weather before it launched. Extreme weather events he has covered include Hurricane Hilary, which hit California in August 2023, and the wildfire outbreak in Hawaii that same summer.

Fox Weather launched in October 2021.