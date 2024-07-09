Fox Weather Expands Simulcast Strategy on Fox Business Network
FAST channel content coming to the 5-6 a.m. weekday hour
Fox Weather, the free ad-supported streaming network from Fox News Media, will begin to simulcast weekday mornings on Fox Business Network Monday, July 15, from 5-6 a.m. ET. Britta Merwin and Craig Herrera co-anchor Fox Weather First in that time slot.
It represents an expansion of Fox Weather’s simulcast strategy at Fox Business Network. Fox Weather has aired weekend morning content on FBN since December 2021.
Fox Weather correspondent Max Gorden will transition to a reporter role at FBN, taking over duties in the Los Angeles bureau previously held by Kelly O’Grady, who is now a New York-based correspondent for FBN. Gorden joined Fox Weather before it launched. Extreme weather events he has covered include Hurricane Hilary, which hit California in August 2023, and the wildfire outbreak in Hawaii that same summer.
Fox Weather launched in October 2021.
Michael Malone is content director at B+C and Multichannel News. He joined B+C in 2005 and has covered network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television, including writing the "Local News Close-Up" market profiles. He also hosted the podcasts "Busted Pilot" and "Series Business." His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The L.A. Times, The Boston Globe and New York magazine.