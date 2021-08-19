Fox Weather Names Reporters, Multimedia Journalists for Fall Launch

Fox News Media has named Nicole Valdes, Steve Bender and Max Gorden as correspondents for its Fox Weather AVOD service set to launch this Fall.

Valdes, who joins the platform from KNXV-TV in Phoenix, will serve as a field correspondent based out of Nashville, while Bender -- formerly morning meteorologist at KRNV-TV in Reno, Nevada -- will serve as a Miami-based reporter, said Fox. Gorden will serve as a Los Angeles-based field correspondent covering the West Coast. Previously he served as a reporter and multimedia journalist at CBS

In addition, Fox Weather announced five multimedia journalists who will be reporting for the service, including Will Nunley, Robert Ray, Katie Byrne, Mitti Hicks and Hunter Davis, said Fox News.

“We are excited to welcome this group of first-rate journalists to the Fox Weather team,” said Fox Weather President Shari Sharri Berg in a statement. “Their specialized skills in meteorology, in-depth reporting and storm chasing will be an important component of our coverage as we launch and grow the platform.”

