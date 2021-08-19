Fox Weather Names Reporters, Multimedia Journalists for Fall Launch
Nicole Valdes, Steve Bender, Max Gorden to offer breaking news coverage for AVOD Service
Fox News Media has named Nicole Valdes, Steve Bender and Max Gorden as correspondents for its Fox Weather AVOD service set to launch this Fall.
Valdes, who joins the platform from KNXV-TV in Phoenix, will serve as a field correspondent based out of Nashville, while Bender -- formerly morning meteorologist at KRNV-TV in Reno, Nevada -- will serve as a Miami-based reporter, said Fox. Gorden will serve as a Los Angeles-based field correspondent covering the West Coast. Previously he served as a reporter and multimedia journalist at CBS
In addition, Fox Weather announced five multimedia journalists who will be reporting for the service, including Will Nunley, Robert Ray, Katie Byrne, Mitti Hicks and Hunter Davis, said Fox News.
“We are excited to welcome this group of first-rate journalists to the Fox Weather team,” said Fox Weather President Shari Sharri Berg in a statement. “Their specialized skills in meteorology, in-depth reporting and storm chasing will be an important component of our coverage as we launch and grow the platform.”
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
