Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Continues Ratings Roll

Fox News added another dominating ratings performance last week as it continues to rack up wins in both primetime and total day.

The news network averaged 2.2 million viewers for the week of Aug. 9 to Aug. 15, easily besting MSNBC’s 1.3 million viewers and HGTV’s 1.1 million watchers for its sixth consecutive weekly win, according to Nielsen.

TLC finished fourth with 1 million viewers, followed by Hallmark Channel with 832,000 viewers. INSP pulled into sixth place with 818,000 viewers, followed by History (810,000 viewers), CNN (779,000), USA Network (766,000) and NFL Network (754,000).

On a total day basis, Fox News averaged 1.2 million viewers to top the category for the 26th week, followed by MSNBC (766,000), HGTV (649,000), CNN (596,000) and Investigation Discovery (475,000.)

