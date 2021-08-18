Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Continues Ratings Roll
MSNBC finishes a distance second in primetime, total day
Fox News added another dominating ratings performance last week as it continues to rack up wins in both primetime and total day.
The news network averaged 2.2 million viewers for the week of Aug. 9 to Aug. 15, easily besting MSNBC’s 1.3 million viewers and HGTV’s 1.1 million watchers for its sixth consecutive weekly win, according to Nielsen.
TLC finished fourth with 1 million viewers, followed by Hallmark Channel with 832,000 viewers. INSP pulled into sixth place with 818,000 viewers, followed by History (810,000 viewers), CNN (779,000), USA Network (766,000) and NFL Network (754,000).
On a total day basis, Fox News averaged 1.2 million viewers to top the category for the 26th week, followed by MSNBC (766,000), HGTV (649,000), CNN (596,000) and Investigation Discovery (475,000.)
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
