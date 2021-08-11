Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Blows Away Competition

Fox News easily topped the primetime and total day ratings charts last week, extending its weekly winning streak in both categories.

Fox News averaged 2 million viewers in primetime for the week of Aug. 2 to Aug. 8, topping the chart for the fifth consecutive week, according to Nielsen. USA Network rode its Summer Olympics coverage to a second place finish with 1.2 million viewers, while MSNBC finished third with 1 million viewers.

HGTV pulled into fourth place with 979,000 viewers, followed by INSP with 934,000 watchers. TLC (913,000), Hallmark Channel (749,000), History (720,000), CNN (689,000) and TBS (643,000) rounded out the top 10, reported Nielsen.

Fox News led the total day charts for the 25th consecutive week, averaging 1.1 million viewers, followed by MSNBC (675,000 viewers), USA (673,000), HGTV (580,000) and CNN (528,000), according to Nielsen.

