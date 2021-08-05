Fox News Names Jacqui Heinrich as White House Correspondent

Jacqui Heinrich (Image credit: Fox News )

Fox News has named Jacqui Heinrich as its White House correspondent, the network announced Thursday.

In her new position Heinrich will cover President Biden’s domestic and international agenda, as well as issues impacting the administration, according to the network. Heinrich replaces former network White House correspondent Kristin Fisher, who left the network for CNN in May.

Most recently Heinrich served as Congressional correspondent for FNC in Washington DC. She is also a co-host for Fox News Audio’s The Fox News Rundown podcast.

Also Read: Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Outdistances Olympics-Charged USA Network

Fox News also announced the promotion of Aishah Hasnie to Congressional correspondent beginning later this month, as well as the hiring of former Philadelphia CBS affiliate reporter Alexandria Hoff to a general assignment reporter position in Washington D.C. beginning in September.

“We look forward to adding Jacqui to our outstanding White House team alongside [Fox News White House Correspondent] Peter Doocy and are pleased to welcome Aishah and Alex to our exceptional Washington bureau,” said Fox News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace in a statement.