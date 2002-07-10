Fox was the All Star Tuesday
It was Fox's night Tuesday, when it aired the Major League Baseball All
StarGame throughout prime time and won households, adults
18-through-34, 18-through-49 and 25-through-54.
According to Nielsen Media Research's fast affiliate ratings Fox's All Star
coverage drew an average 14.7 million fans throughout the night, doubling the
audience of each of the other networks.
Researchers caution that Nielsen's fast nationals are subject to change,
particularly in the case of live events, although there's no dispute that Fox
won by a substantial margin.
From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. NBC took second place in households and adults
18-through-49 with Spy-TV. NBC and ABC (which aired back-to-back episodes
of According to Jim) tied for second among adults 25-through-54.
From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. ABC and NBC again battled for second, with ABC
narrowly placing second among adults 18-through-49 and 25-through-54 with The
Mole II (ahead of NBC with Frasier and Scrubs), while CBS
placed second in households with The Guardian.
From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., NBC was second in households and among adults
18-through-49 and 25-through-54 with Dateline, which tied ABC's
Houston Medical for second among adults 18-through-34.
For the night, the household numbers: Fox, 9.4/16; CBS, 5.4/9; NBC, 5.1/9;
ABC, 4.3/7.
Adults 18-through-49: Fox, 5/15; NBC, 2.9/9; ABC, 2.7/8; CBS, 2/6.
Total viewers: Fox, 14.7 million; CBS, 7.6 million; NBC, 7.4 million; ABC,
6.7 million.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.