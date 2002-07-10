Fox was the All Star Tuesday

It was Fox's night Tuesday, when it aired the Major League Baseball All

StarGame throughout prime time and won households, adults

18-through-34, 18-through-49 and 25-through-54.

According to Nielsen Media Research's fast affiliate ratings Fox's All Star

coverage drew an average 14.7 million fans throughout the night, doubling the

audience of each of the other networks.

Researchers caution that Nielsen's fast nationals are subject to change,

particularly in the case of live events, although there's no dispute that Fox

won by a substantial margin.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. NBC took second place in households and adults

18-through-49 with Spy-TV. NBC and ABC (which aired back-to-back episodes

of According to Jim) tied for second among adults 25-through-54.

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. ABC and NBC again battled for second, with ABC

narrowly placing second among adults 18-through-49 and 25-through-54 with The

Mole II (ahead of NBC with Frasier and Scrubs), while CBS

placed second in households with The Guardian.

From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., NBC was second in households and among adults

18-through-49 and 25-through-54 with Dateline, which tied ABC's

Houston Medical for second among adults 18-through-34.

For the night, the household numbers: Fox, 9.4/16; CBS, 5.4/9; NBC, 5.1/9;

ABC, 4.3/7.

Adults 18-through-49: Fox, 5/15; NBC, 2.9/9; ABC, 2.7/8; CBS, 2/6.

Total viewers: Fox, 14.7 million; CBS, 7.6 million; NBC, 7.4 million; ABC,

6.7 million.