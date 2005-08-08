Fox Wants Second Helping From Kitchen
By Ben Grossman
Fox will bring back unscripted culinary show Hell’s Kitchen for a second season.
The summer series, featuring excitable British chef Gordon Ramsay training a group of restaurateur-wannabes, normally won its Monday 9 p.m. time slot in the adult 18-49 demo. It ended its summer run last week.
The show is produced by Granada America and A. Smith & Co., with Paul Jackson, Arthur Smith and Kent Weed serving as executive producers.
