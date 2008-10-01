Fox Wants More Fringe

Fox picked up the back nine episodes of its rookie drama, Fringe.

The show has averaged a 4.2 rating/11 share in the adult 18-49 demographic and 10.7 million viewers. Those numbers make Fringe the No. 1 new show of the young fall season, according to Fox.

The full-season order comes after Fringe -- which was heavily marketed by the network coming into the season -- got off to a modest start in its first week before a House lead-in that began in week two gave it a new round of sampling.

“We're having a blast working on this show with this great team of producers,” Fox Entertainment president Kevin Reilly said. “The series has really taken off creatively, and it's exciting to see that the audience is responding. We believe this is the first full season of many years to come.”