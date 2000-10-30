Fox votes for coverage

For the first time, FOX will join the other major broadcast networks in offering election-night results on election night. From 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. FOX will simulcast its election coverage with the FOX News Channel, which is also making its presidential-election debut.

Like the networks it joins in covering election night,

Foxwill have its A team of anchors and talking heads on hand: Brit Hume, Paula Zahn and Bill O'Reilly.FOX News Channelwill continue coverage well into the morning.

Elsewhere on the election-night front:

In addition to anchors Bernard Shaw, Judy Woodruff and Jeff Greenfield and political analyst Bill Schneider,

CNN

will continue

The Spin Room

collection of pundits and pols. The news network switches from its regular prime time lineup to offer

Countdown to Election

2000

this week. All the nets plan to enhance their coverage online.



CBS

News' lead anchor Dan Rather will be joined by Bob Schieffer, Ed Bradley, Lesley Stahl, Mike Wallace, Gloria Borger, and John Roberts and plans to update presidential, gubernatorial and congressional races every 90 seconds. New technology, CBS says, will provide Rather with massive amounts of immediately available data.

Tom Brokaw will anchor

NBC

News' Decision 2000 network coverage, joined by Tim Russert and Katie Couric. Brian Williams and Chris Matthews will anchor and comment for

MSNBC's Decision 2000. Forrest Sawyer will interpret exit-poll data. NBC News says it will utilize a new real-time 3-D graphics system.

Peter Jennings will anchor

ABC

News coverage from Times Square in New York, joined by Sam Donaldson, Cokie Roberts, Lynn Sherr and George Stephanopoulos. Jennings will be aided by a handheld computer that can control ABC's graphic displays. ABC News will, for the first time, provide simultaneous Spanish interpretation.

Susan Swain will anchor coverage by

C-SPAN, which will broadcast live from the Bush, Gore, Nader and Buchanan headquarters. C-SPAN plans to simulcast several TV stations from around the country to cover key races and will feature reporters from Washington-based

Congressional Quarterly.

In addition to its regularly scheduled program on election night,

PBS's

Newshour With Jim Lehrer

will have election-night coverage at 10 p.m., featuring Lehrer, Gwen Ifill, Ray Suarez and Margaret Warner and their regular pundits, including Mark Shields, Paul Gigot, Michael Beschloss and Doris Kearns Goodwin.