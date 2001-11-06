Fox, Viacom settle station swap

Fox and Viacom said they completed their swap, announced in the summer, of Viacom's WDCA-TV in Washington, D.C. and KTXH-TV in Houston, Texas for Fox's KBHK-TV in San Francisco, California.

The acquisition of WDCA-TV and KTXH-TV gives Fox duopolies in Washington, the 8th largest U.S. television market, and in Houston, the 11th largest market and Viacom a duopoly in 5th-ranked San Francisco. Fox Television Stations also has duopolies in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Minneapolis and Phoenix.

Fox owns 33 stations, including stations in nine of the top 10 markets in the United States.

In addition to San Francisco, Viacom has duopolies in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Miami, Boston and Detroit.

- Steve McClellan