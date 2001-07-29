Fox, Viacom eye major station swap

Look for a major TV station swap between Fox and Viacom as early as this week.

Sources say the two companies hope to sign and announce an agreement then

that will give Viacom a duopoly in San Francisco, with its existing KPIX(TV) CBS

affiliate and UPN affiliate KBHK(TV) that Fox picks up along with Chris-Craft.

Viacom could also end up with a duopoly in Baltimore, where both companies own

stations.

Fox is looking for duopolies in at least two other markets. Fox is eyeing

some combination of the following Viacom properties: WDCA(TV) Washington;

WUPA(TV) Atlanta, KTXH(TV) Houston and WTOG(TV) Tampa, Fla. Fox already has a

station in each of those markets and owns outright regional sports networks in

Atlanta and Houston. It has an equity stake in a Tampa regional sports network

and an affiliated regional network in Washington.

One source cautioned, however,

that it could take two weeks to finalize all the details of the pending

swaps. -- Suzanne Ault