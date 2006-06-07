Fox Ups Levison

Susan Levison has been promoted to senior VP of comedy development for Fox, replacing Jeremy Gold, who has resigned.

Reporting to Craig Erwich, executive VP of programming, Levison will supervise the network’s comedy-development efforts, working as the company’s key creative liaison with studios, writers and production executives.

Levison was formerly director and VP of drama development at Fox, where she was involved in the creation of House, Prison Break and the upcoming Vanished. Earlier, she was alternative programming director.