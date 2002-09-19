Fox, UPN display feathers Wednesday

It was a good night in the ratings for Fox and UPN Wednesday.

Fox got time-period-winning performances from the season premieres of two

comedies -- The Bernie Mac Show (at 8 p.m.) and Cedric the Entertainer

Presents (at 8:30 p.m.).

According to the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, both shows

were first in total viewers and across the key adult demographics (18 through

49, 25 through 54 and 18 through 34).

Bernie was

tops in households, as well, while Cedric tied for second with CBS.

A third Fox premiere, drama Fastlane, also turned in a

solid performance, placing first with adults 18 through 34 and 18 through 49; finishing second with adults 25 through 54; and placing third in households.

There was no demo data for UPN at deadline, but the Nielsen metered-market numbers showed

that the season premiere of Enterprise at 8 p.m. averaged a 4.9 household rating

and an 8 share, which far exceeded the network's full-season average for 2001-02

(2.7/4).

The premiere of The Twilight Zone followed

Enterprise and averaged a 4.7/8. Zone retained about 95 percent of its lead-in

audience.

Those performances easily beat The WB Television Network, which averaged a

metered-market 3.3/5 with movie Blue Streak.

CBS aired Big Brother 3 at 8 p.m. and the Latin Grammy Awards

from 9

p.m. to 11 p.m.

That put the network fourth in households among the 'Big Four' with a 4.0/7

and fifth among the six broadcast networks, behind UPN, which averaged a 4.8/7

in the metered markets.

NBC was first in the household race for the night and third across the key

demos (behind Fox and ABC) with repeats of its usual Wednesday shows (Ed,

The West Wing and Law & Order).

ABC was second in key demos and households with three repeats of My Wife

& Kids and a Barbara Walters special on paralyzed actor Christopher

Reeve.