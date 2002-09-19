Fox, UPN display feathers Wednesday
It was a good night in the ratings for Fox and UPN Wednesday.
Fox got time-period-winning performances from the season premieres of two
comedies -- The Bernie Mac Show (at 8 p.m.) and Cedric the Entertainer
Presents (at 8:30 p.m.).
According to the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, both shows
were first in total viewers and across the key adult demographics (18 through
49, 25 through 54 and 18 through 34).
Bernie was
tops in households, as well, while Cedric tied for second with CBS.
A third Fox premiere, drama Fastlane, also turned in a
solid performance, placing first with adults 18 through 34 and 18 through 49; finishing second with adults 25 through 54; and placing third in households.
There was no demo data for UPN at deadline, but the Nielsen metered-market numbers showed
that the season premiere of Enterprise at 8 p.m. averaged a 4.9 household rating
and an 8 share, which far exceeded the network's full-season average for 2001-02
(2.7/4).
The premiere of The Twilight Zone followed
Enterprise and averaged a 4.7/8. Zone retained about 95 percent of its lead-in
audience.
Those performances easily beat The WB Television Network, which averaged a
metered-market 3.3/5 with movie Blue Streak.
CBS aired Big Brother 3 at 8 p.m. and the Latin Grammy Awards
from 9
p.m. to 11 p.m.
That put the network fourth in households among the 'Big Four' with a 4.0/7
and fifth among the six broadcast networks, behind UPN, which averaged a 4.8/7
in the metered markets.
NBC was first in the household race for the night and third across the key
demos (behind Fox and ABC) with repeats of its usual Wednesday shows (Ed,
The West Wing and Law & Order).
ABC was second in key demos and households with three repeats of My Wife
& Kids and a Barbara Walters special on paralyzed actor Christopher
Reeve.
