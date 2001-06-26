Fox upfront nearly a wrap

As of late Tuesday Fox was about done with the upfront market, while sources said ABC expected to wrap up business by Wednesday or Thursday.

Sources said Fox will do about $1.3 billion in sales commitments, flat with last year, with CPM pricing down an average of between 1% and 3%, depending on the client and the package.

Estimates for ABC are that it will take in $1.7 billion, down from last year's $2.3 billion take, with price declines in the 6% to 7% range.

Network sources say domestic auto spending was down 15% to 20% in the upfront, with General Motors down as much 25%. But the foreign car makers reportedly spent a lot more than last year and have come close to making up the difference, sources say. The Wall Street Journal's on-line edition Tuesday quoted General Motor's top marketing executive, C. J. Fraleigh as saying that its network spending would be down this year, with dollars shifting to regional media. - Steve McClellan