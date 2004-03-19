Fox Unwraps Rapper Sitcom
True to its promise to develop year-round, Fox has placed a 13-episode order for Method & Red (working title), a sitcom about two successful rappers who are annoying their neighbors by living the hip-hop life in their suburban New Jersey mansion.
The show is from Twentieth Century Fox Television and Regency Television. Fox has been high on the rapper sitcom for months and marked it early on for a possible summer debut.
