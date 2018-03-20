Fox Unveils Summer Premiere Dates

Fox is sharing its summer premiere dates, with the new season of game show Beat Shazam debuting Tuesday, May 29.



Jamie Foxx continues to host Beat Shazam. Executive produced by Mark Burnett, Jeff Apploff, Barry Poznick and Foxx, along with Rich Riley and Lauren Zalaznick for Shazam, the series pits teams of two against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify hit songs.



Celebrity guests include Demi Lovato, Shaquille O'Neal, Smokey Robinson and Michael Bolton. Corinne Foxx, Jamie's daughter, joins Beat Shazam as deejay.



Dating show Love Connection also starts May 29, leading out of Beat Shazam. Andy Cohen hosts and Mike Fleiss executive produces.



The season nine premiere of MasterChef starts up on Fox Wednesday, May 30. Gordon Ramsay, chef Aarón Sánchez and restaurateur Joe Bastianich will put contestants through a series of elimination rounds, hoping to turn one cook into a master.



So You Think You Can Dance premieres Monday, June 4. Hosted by Cat Deeley and featuring Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Vanessa Hudgens as judges, it will be the 15th season of the show. Dancers will showcase their talents in various styles, including tap, hip-hop and ballroom.



New series Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back starts Wednesday, June 13, and will lead out of MasterChef. Ramsay will drive to struggling restaurants across the country in his mobile kitchen and command center, Hell on Wheels. He will try to bring each of these failing restaurants back from the brink of disaster – in 24 hours.



2018 Miss USA airs on Fox Monday, May 21. Hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, the two-hour special will conclude with Miss USA 2017 Kára McCullough crowning her successor.