Fox Unveils New Sked

Fox Entertainment president Gail Berman said in January that the network would launch its new season come June, and on Monday, it released its summer plans.

Fox will launch six new series this summer, with two dramas, two comedies and two unscripted shows on the slate.

"Fox has, once again, started a television revolution," Berman said. "This time we are creating a real year-round schedule." Drama The Jury, created by Academy Award winner Barry Levinson (Homicide), premieres on Tuesday, June 8, at 9 p.m., with repeats Friday at 9 p.m.

The next week, prime-time soap North Shore and unscripted drama The Casino launch on Monday, June 14, at 8 and 9 p.m., respectively.

North Shore, set in a Hawaiian luxury hotel, follows the lives of the hotel's staff as they intermingle with the hotel's rich and powerful guests.

The Casino is from reality producer Mark Burnett (Survivor, The Apprentice, The Restaurant). It's a behind-the-scenes look at buying and running a real Las Vegas casino. The Casino will replay on Thursday at 9 p.m., while North Shore will replay on Friday at 8.

Wednesday becomes a new comedy night on Fox, with The Simple Life 2 premiering at 8 on June 16. That night, Simple Life will be followed by new sitcom, Quintuplets, a second episode of Simple Life and new sitcom Method & Red at 9:30. Wednesday's will regularly be kicked off by That 70s Show into Simple Life,Quintuplets and Method & Red.Quintuplets will encore on Sunday at 8:30, and Method & Red will replay on Tuesday at 8:30, after The Bernie Mac Show.

Original episodes of returning series Oliver Beene will start on Sunday, June 20, and will kick off Fox's Sunday night comedies at 7 p.m., followed by King of the Hill, The Simpsons, Quintuplets, Malcolm in the Middle and Arrested Development.