Fox Unveils First Digital Slate With ‘Burning Love’ Duo

Fox unveiled the first projects under its digital production deal with Keith Quinn and Jonathan Stern, including the half-hour Filthy Sexy Teen$, which was picked up by Fullscreen.

The eight-episode comedy finds two wealthy teen siblings – thought to be lost at sea – return home and attempt to re-climb the high school social ladder. The series was created by NTSF:SD:SUV’s Curtis Gwinn and Paul Scheer.

The other three projects are Drive Share, Criminal Records and Grand Marquee.

Drive Share, also from Scheer and Rob Huebel, follows a group of drivers as they shuttle strangers, and their problems, around town. Criminal Records was created by Brooks Gray and Morgan Waters and stars the two as a pair of out-of-touch music execs who see themselves as the saviors of rock ’n’ roll. In Grand Marquee, Jerry Minor plays an old-school rapper struggling both to regain relevancy in the hip-hop world and to maintain a relationship with his son – as told through the lens of a Danish news program.

All projects are executive produced by Quinn and Stern’s Abominable Pictures.