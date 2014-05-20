Fox Signs ‘Burning Love’ Producers to Digital Deal

Fox Broadcasting has signed Burning Love producers Jonathan Stern and Keith Quinn to a production deal to develop comedy projects for digital platforms, the network announced Tuesday.

Stern and Quinn will develop projects specifically for viewing via over-the-top services, including Hulu, with the hope of eventually bringing them to Fox or one of its sister cable networks. The two will provide distribution and producing services for projects by comedy troupe The Lonely Island, which recently signed its own digital deal with Fox.

Stern and Quinn first worked together on web series Burning Love, which Stern successfully pitched to Quinn while the latter served as senior VP, creative development and production, Paramount Digital. The series began life on Yahoo before eventually being picked up by cable network E!.

“Jon and Keith have a proven track record of making outrageous digital comedy series that have graduated to successful on-air shows,” said Kiliaen Van Rensselaer, senior VP of multiplatform programming for Fox. “Their sensibility, expertise and ingenuity are perfectly suited to Fox, as we continue pioneering in this realm.”