Fox Unveils Fall Schedule

Fox will kick off its fall season Monday, Aug. 21, with the season premiere of sophomore drama Prison Break followed by the series debut of rookie drama Vanished.

The network's latest primetime premiere date before the Major League Baseball playoffs begin in October will be Sunday, Sept. 10, when it rolls out the season premieres of returning comedies The Simpsons, American Dad, Family Guy and The War At Home.

Trading Spaces: Meet Your New Mommy

will bow on Friday, Oct. 6 at 9 pm, in a slot that until then will be home to the results show for talent series Duets.



The OC will premiere on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 9, taking the place of the weekly performance show of Duets.

Fox’s new entrant into the late-night world, Talk Show With Spike Feresten, will debut at midnight on Saturday night, Sept.16 (technically Sunday morning, Sept.17).

With the season premiere of Vanished now set for Aug. 21, of interest will be when NBC decides to roll out its new offering Kidnapped. Both shows are heavily serialized dramas that revolve around the disappearance of a character. NBC Entertainment President Kevin Reilly has said previously that he is considering rolling out some shows in the late summer, especially with the NFL as a promotional launching pad.

The following is the full Fox fall schedule:

Monday, August 21

8:00-9:00 PM PRISON BREAK (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM VANISHED (Series Premiere)

Wednesday, August 30

8:00-9:00 PM BONES (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM JUSTICE (Series Premiere)

Thursday, August 31

8:00-10:00 PM DUETS (2-Hour Series Premiere)

Tuesday, September 5

8:00-9:00 PM STANDOFF (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM HOUSE (Season Premiere)

Thursday, September 7

8:00-8:30 PM ‘TIL DEATH (Series Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM HAPPY HOUR (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM DUETS (Time Period Premiere)

Friday, September 8

8:00-9:00 PM NANNY 911 (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM DUETS Results Show (Series Premiere)

Saturday, September 9

8:00-8:30 PM COPS (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM COPS (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM AMERICA’S MOST WANTED:

AMERICA FIGHTS BACK (Season Premiere)

Sunday, September 10

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM AMERICAN DAD (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM THE WAR AT HOME (Season Premiere

Saturday, September 16

11:00 PM-Midnight MADtv (Season Premiere)

Midnight-12:30 AM TALK SHOW WITH SPIKE FERESTEN

(Series Premiere)