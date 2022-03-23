Fox Unfolds Atlas Technology That Maps Out Contextual Ad Targets

Fox Corp. unveiled Atlas, a video technology platform that uses artificial intelligence to match commercials with contextually relevant content.

Atlas is being launched with two products. The first, Fox Navigator, focuses on contextual alignment, which puts advertisers in the right environment in real time, increasing engagement with viewers.

The second product, Fox Shield, provides brand suitability. During the upfront Fox News Media will offer Fox Shield to clients who make advertising commitments in Fox News Media digital video.

Fox announced the new products in connection with a pre-upfront meeting with advertisers in Los Angeles aimed at sharing upcoming Fox content and technology.

“Atlas is another illustration of Fox’s commitment to providing solutions that deliver the necessary impact and outcomes for our ad partners,” said Jeff Collins, executive VP of ad sales at Fox News Media. “Contextual targeting will continue to grow in importance as third party data targeting options continue to decline. We are excited to offer advertisers greater precision when placing their ads across the FNM portfolio.”

Atlas was developed by the Fox Ad Technology unit. IT uses artificial intelligence and on-screen visual detection to extract data that can be used to build advanced contextual segments. The data determines a video’s relevance and enables Fox to put an ad message in contextually resonant content.

“We built Atlas for the modern era,” said John Fiedler, executive VP and head of Ad Technology at Fox. “As the media landscape continues to evolve, traditional solutions have not served the buy-side or the sell-side well. In a world where context now matters more than ever, Atlas provides a new and precise level of insight and segmentation that will give buyers confidence when transacting with Fox.” ■