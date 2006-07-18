Fox, Twentieth Launching Morning Show

Fox Television Stations and sister syndication arm Twentieth Television plan to launch a live, national morning show in January on all of Fox's O&O stations.



The new show will be hosted by Fox News Channel's Mike Jerrick and Juliet Huddy and air live from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in most markets. The show will lead out of Fox stations' hyper-local morning shows that are strong performers in many markets.



“The timing is perfect for us to launch this program as the morning news blocks on our Fox stations are stronger than they’ve ever been," Fox Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy said in a statement. "That strength, coupled with the changing face of the morning news landscape, convinced us that the time to take advantage of this opportunity is now.”



This will be Twentieth's second effort at a news program for the station group. Last fall, the company launched a news show with Geraldo Rivera, but ratings have been challenged.



“We are extremely excited about bringing this national morning program to the Fox Television Stations and will look to build off the unprecedented success of their local morning news programs to create appointment viewing.” Twentieth Television President Bob Cook said in a statement. “The vibrant chemistry between Mike and Juliet will be a refreshing addition to the morning show arena.”



Jerrick and Huddy currently anchor FNC's DaySide and will continue those duties until the end of the year.