Fox TV Studios and Hearst Form Development Partnership

On Monday, Fox Television Studios and Hearst Magazines announced a development partnership. The deal calls for the two companies to develop original content for television and digital media based on Hearst's existing magazine brands.

The first two projects announced in the partnership will be 2-3 minute long Web-based series to complement Hearst titles CosmoGIRL! and Popular Mechanics.

The CosmoGIRL! show will follow the lives of three best friends in their junior year of High School while the other show will focus on a variety of "guys passing along the wisdom they've acquired in a lifetime of competence," according to the companies. Both shows will be overseen by their magazine's editors-in-chief and air on their Websites as well as other Websites.

The Hearst deal comes in the wake of successful reality show tie-ins like Teen Vogue with MTV's The Hills and Elle with Bravo's Project Runway. Short-form webisodes are also increasingly being produced by established media players. In the past month new shows have been rolled out by ABC and Michael Eisner’s new company Vuguru .