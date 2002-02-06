Fox, Turner to share college football

Fox Sports Net is handing off its extra roster of college-football games to

Turner Sports and TBS Superstation.

Fox Sports has national TV rights to Pacific 10 and Big 12 conference games,

but it only airs some of them. The rest had been syndicated to multiple

outlets.

Beginning next fall, Turner will have exclusive rights to 11 Pac-10 and Big

12 games per season.

The deal runs through 2006.