Fox to Turn Duck Into Swan
Fox has ordered six episodes of a new reality show, The Swan
, from FremantleMedia, the production company responsible for American Idol: Search for a Superstar
.
The show will take an "ugly duckling," from the story by Hans Christian Andersen, and turn her into a so-called swan.
Blending Extreme Makeover
with the Miss USA pageant, The Swan
will follow women as they undergo life makeovers -- possibly including plastic surgery, speech therapy and life coaching -- then compete against each other in a televised two-hour beauty pageant.
FremantleMedia’s producers are scouring the United States for women age 22-38 to participate in the show for episodes that will be shot in early 2004.
