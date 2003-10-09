Fox to Turn Duck Into Swan

Fox has ordered six episodes of a new reality show, The Swan

, from FremantleMedia, the production company responsible for American Idol: Search for a Superstar

.

The show will take an "ugly duckling," from the story by Hans Christian Andersen, and turn her into a so-called swan.

Blending Extreme Makeover

with the Miss USA pageant, The Swan

will follow women as they undergo life makeovers -- possibly including plastic surgery, speech therapy and life coaching -- then compete against each other in a televised two-hour beauty pageant.

FremantleMedia’s producers are scouring the United States for women age 22-38 to participate in the show for episodes that will be shot in early 2004.