Fox is Tuesday Ratings Idol

Fox won Tuesday night across the key Nielsen measurements, again, with American Idol and 24.

For the night, Fox more than doubled the adult 18-49 rating of the two nearest competitors, ABC and NBC, which tied for second with a 3.7 rating/9 share. Fox had a 7.8/20.

Idol did the heavy lifting for Fox, pulling 26.3 million viewers. At 9 p.m., the audience for 24 plummeted to 10.7 million, good enough for second in total viewers behind TheGuardian on CBS, and still good enough for first in the key adult demos.

After falling sharply from its premiere on Sunday, Super Millionaire was stable Tuesday, even up slightly and posted a second place showing in the key Nielsen measures, behind NBC’s Law & Order: SVU and ahead of CBS’s Judging Amy.

UPN won the weblet battle with America’s Next Top Model, which drew 7.5 million viewers from 9 to 10 p.m.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate averages, viewers: Fox, 18.6 million; CBS, 11.5 million; NBC, 10.2 million; ABC, 10.1 million; UPN, 5.5 million; The WB, 4.6 million.