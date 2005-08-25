Fox Trots to Victory

Fox’s summer hit, So You Think You Can Dance, two-stepped its way to a Wednesday prime time victory among 18-49-year-old viewers, according to Nielsen fast national ratings.

(Fast national ratings are preliminary estimates and subject to change after final results are tallied.)

A 90-minute So You Think You Can Dance powered Fox to an average 3.1/9 rating in the demo. The dancing contest itself posted a 3.3/9 from 8:30-10 p.m. (A half-hour “pre-show” special at 8 p.m. wasn’t half-bad either, scoring a 2.5/9.)

CBS (2.4/7) was in a distant second place. Its top performer was a new 9 p.m. episode of Rock Star: INXS at a 2.7/7. The network also broadcast reruns of Still Standing (1.8/6) at 8 p.m.; Yes Dear (2.0/6) at 8:30; and CSI: NY (2.6/7) at 10.

Not many 18-49s opted to Meet Mister Mom in its first outing in the 8 p.m. time slot. The NBC reality show averaged a 1.6/4. Two Law & Order reruns fared better, with a 2.1/5 at 9 p.m. and a 2.7/7 at 10. NBC averaged a 2.1/6 in prime on the night.

ABC (1.7/5) found itself in fourth place despite airing the finale of its summer reality hopeful, Brat Camp.

The tough-love-for-teens show, which had inherited its time slot from summer reality hit, Dancing With the Stars, finished with a 2.2/6 at 9 p.m. (An 8 p.m. rerun registered a 1.3/4.) Lost, which hasn’t been a hit in re-runs, posted a losing 1.6/4.

UPN was in fifth at 1.0/3. It aired a new hour of reality search show R U the Girl With T-Boz and Chilli (1.3/4) at 8 p.m., followed by Veronica Mars (.7/2) at 9.

The WB finished last at .7/2 on the night. It aired One Tree Hill (.6/2) at 8 and Smallville (.8/2) at 9.

In households, the picture was a bit different. NBC and Fox were tied at an average 5.2/9 apiece, with Fox gaining the edge with an average 7.9 million viewers in prime, compared to Fox’s 7.2 million.