Fox, Trojans Both Win

Fox Sports Net’s college football telecast Saturday of 16th-ranked Fresno State's near upset of top-ranked USC was seen by 2.8 million viewers, making it the most-watched nationally-televised event in FSN history.

The game earned a 2.7 coverage area rating, which was actually the second-highest rated prgoram in FSN history, trailing the 3.0 coverage area rating generated by a Nebraska-Kansas State college football game on November 11, 2000.

In Los Angeles, FSN West 2 delivered a 7.5 HH Rating and 424,688 homes, the highest rating ever for an event on the regional sports network and the top-rated television show in the market for the day.

The network plans to re-air a two-hour, cut-down version of the game, which USC won 50-42, Wednesday at both 8 and 10:30 pm local time in each market. The encore presentation will be under the Best Damn Sports Show Period banner and will feature interviews with players and coaches reviewing the game.