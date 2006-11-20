Fox Tries Its Hand at Humor

After being the butt of so many jokes on The Daily Show, Fox News is trying its own hand at humor, testing a show that will make light of the news.

The show won't attempt to be as biting or laugh-filled as the Comedy Central hit or its companion, The Colbert Report, nor will it feature interviews. The show has no title or slated host, but is being created by Joel Surnow, one of the writers behind Fox Broadcasting's taut terrorism drama 24.

The name of the new show hasn't been finalized but Fox News plans to two tryouts in January, most likely on the weekends.

"FNC is always looking for new cutting edge programming ideas -- we look forward to working with Joel Surnow on this opportunity," says Bill Shine, Fox News' Senior Vice President of Programming, in an email.