Fox Tracks Promos With Teletrax

"Television intelligence" firm Teletrax has signed a deal with Fox Broadcasting Company to electronically evaluate usage of Fox's broadcast marketing and promotion material by local affiliates.

Under terms of the agreement, Fox will utilize Teletrax's broadcast verification services to analyze affiliate stations’ use of its promotional video materials, and Teletrax will provide Fox with reports detailing how content is disseminated and used by affiliates in an effort to increase the effectiveness of network promotions.

Teletrax, which is both a subsidiary of Medialink Worldwide Incorporated and a joint venture between MediaLink and Royal Philips Electronics of the Netherlands, provides a digital video watermarking and content monitoring service to studios, news organizations, syndicators and the advertising industry. Through a proprietary network of detectors, the company currently monitors over 1,250 television channels from more than 50 nations, including the top 150 markets in the United States representing more than 90% of all U.S. television households.

"We consider our affiliates true partners and strive to provide them with every conceivable marketing tool they need to make promoting their prime programming easy and effective," says Michelle Garry, executive director, affiliate marketing for Fox. "Only by analyzing what they are using can we accomplish this goal. We believe that our ability to provide a better product will enhance our relationships with our affiliates. It is truly a win-win situation."