Fox is tops Tuesday
Fox won all of the key demos and total viewers Tuesday night with its lineup of That 70s Show, The Simpsons and American Idol. Fox
and NBC tied for first in the households race, according to the Nielsen Media
Research fast nationals.
From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST, Fox was first among adults 18 through 34 and 18 through
49 with 70s Show and The Simpsons, while ABC took adults 25 through
54 with back-to-back According to Jim episodes.
From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., Idol won just about everything: households, total
viewers, the key adult demos, kids and teens. NBC was second in the time
period in the adult demos with back-to-back Frasier episodes, and ABC was
a close third in the demos with its premiere of USA Network's off-beat detective
series, Monk.
At 10 p.m., NBC's Dateline won across the key categories.
For the night, households: Fox and NBC, 5.6 rating/10 share; CBS 5.4/9; ABC
4.3/8.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox 4.7/14, NBC 3.0/9, ABC 2.3/7 and CBS
1.7/5.
