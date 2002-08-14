Fox is tops Tuesday

Fox won all of the key demos and total viewers Tuesday night with its lineup of That 70s Show, The Simpsons and American Idol. Fox

and NBC tied for first in the households race, according to the Nielsen Media

Research fast nationals.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST, Fox was first among adults 18 through 34 and 18 through

49 with 70s Show and The Simpsons, while ABC took adults 25 through

54 with back-to-back According to Jim episodes.

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., Idol won just about everything: households, total

viewers, the key adult demos, kids and teens. NBC was second in the time

period in the adult demos with back-to-back Frasier episodes, and ABC was

a close third in the demos with its premiere of USA Network's off-beat detective

series, Monk.

At 10 p.m., NBC's Dateline won across the key categories.

For the night, households: Fox and NBC, 5.6 rating/10 share; CBS 5.4/9; ABC

4.3/8.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 4.7/14, NBC 3.0/9, ABC 2.3/7 and CBS

1.7/5.