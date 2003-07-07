Fox tops Sunday

Fox won total viewers and the key adult demographics Sunday night with hit science-fiction movie Independence Day.

Fox and CBS -- the latter of which aired 60 Minutes, Without a Trace and the

movie Wild, Wild West -- tied for the first in households.

NBC was second among adults 18-49 and 18-34 with Cher: The Farewell

Tour, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Crime &

Punishment.

ABC was fourth across the key ratings categories with Dinosaur,

Alias and The Practice.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: Fox and CBS

5.4 rating/10 share; NBC 4.5/8; and ABC 3.0/6.

Adults 18-49: Fox 4.0/13, NBC 2.1/7, CBS 2.0/6 and ABC 1.5/5.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 1.6/3 (household)

with Gilmore Girls: Beginnings, Charmed and Boarding House.

On Saturday, NBC won across the key ratings categories with the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing.

CBS was second in households and tied for second (with ABC) among adults

25-54 with The Price Is Right, The District and The Agency.

ABC aired a Star Trek movie and Dragnet.

Fox was second among adults 18-49 and 18-34 with the movie Scream 2.

On Friday, the 4th of July, NBC won the key demos with Dateline and

the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special.

CBS won households with Price Is Right, 48 Hours and a Boston

Pops holiday special.

ABC was third in total viewers and adults 18-49 with America’s Funniest

Home Videos, Whose Line Is It Anyway and 20/20 Friday.

Fox was fourth across most of the key categories with the movie An

American Werewolf in Paris.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB averaged a 1.5/3 (household)

with Reba, What I Like About You and Grounded for Life.

UPN scored a 1.3/3 with the movie L.A. County.