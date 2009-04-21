Fox Tops Hulu Searches

Fox's partnership with NBC in streaming site Hulu looks like it is paying off.



According to online surfing tracker, Hitwise, Fox had five of the 10 most-searched-for shows on the site for the a sample week ending March 21.



The tops show was Family Guy, but Fox also had number 3, Lie To Me; number 6, which was 24; number 8, Bones; and number 10, The Simpsons.



Other top 10 searches: Transformers (2); The Office (4); Keeping up with the Kardashians (5); Battlestar Galactia (7); and Damages (9).



NBC also had reason to be happy. While it only cracked the top 10 with Office, according to Hitwise, eight of the top 100 were searches for individual episodes of Law & Order. Most searches are either for shows and movies or specific episodes.



Hitwise bases its rankings on results from over 10 million Web surfers.

