Fox Is Tops on the Dance Floor

So You Think You Can Dance was the top-rated show in prime Wednesday night, shake, rattling and rolling its way to a 4.2 rating/12 share in the key 18-49 demo (for its first-run showing from 9-10), according to Nielsen overnight numbers. That helped Fox to a first-place finish overall with a 3.6/11 in the demo.

Dance also won in the 8-9 time slot with its repeat showing, scoring a 3.0/10; this was a significant win because it was against a first-run showing of NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Talent was right behind with a 2.9/9. From 9-10, Talent earned a 3.8/11. NBC was second overall with a 3.1/9.

At No. 3 was CBS with a 2.3/7. Its only first-run program of the night, Rock Star Supernova, earned a 2.3/7 from 8-9; a rerun of CSI: NY was the network’s top scorer with a 2.4/7.

ABC was fourth (2.0/6) with George reruns and its second installment of Primetime: Medical Mysteries, a five-part special series.

The WB and UPN’s combined score: 0.5/1.