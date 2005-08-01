Fox Toons Take Sunday Night

Not a lot of people were watching broadcast TV Sunday night (a combined five-network 8.7 rating/28 share), but Fox averaged more than anybody else thanks to its adult animation lineup.

Fox averaged a 2.4/8 for repeats of King of the Hill, two Simpsons episodes, Family Guy, American Dad (plus Malcolm), with Family Guy the top-rated show of the night at 9 with a 3.3/9.

ABC was second with a 2/6 for repeats of its regular lineup. Desperate Housewives was not packing anything like the punch it delivered the first time around, with a repeat at 9 averaging a 1.9/9 for fourth place behind Fox's animated shows, a repeat of Law & Order: Criminal Intent on NBC and a movie, I Am Sam, on CBS.

NBC was third for the night, thanks to Law & Order and Crossing Jordan at 10.

CBS was fourth with a 1.8/6, its average brought down by a 1.3/5 for 60 Minutes at 8.

The WB was a distant fifth with a .6/2 for repeats of Charmed and the movie, Ride. UPN does not program Sunday nights.