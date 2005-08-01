Fox Toons Take Sunday Night
Not a lot of people were watching broadcast TV Sunday night (a combined five-network 8.7 rating/28 share), but Fox averaged more than anybody else thanks to its adult animation lineup.
Fox averaged a 2.4/8 for repeats of King of the Hill, two Simpsons episodes, Family Guy, American Dad (plus Malcolm), with Family Guy the top-rated show of the night at 9 with a 3.3/9.
ABC was second with a 2/6 for repeats of its regular lineup. Desperate Housewives was not packing anything like the punch it delivered the first time around, with a repeat at 9 averaging a 1.9/9 for fourth place behind Fox's animated shows, a repeat of Law & Order: Criminal Intent on NBC and a movie, I Am Sam, on CBS.
NBC was third for the night, thanks to Law & Order and Crossing Jordan at 10.
CBS was fourth with a 1.8/6, its average brought down by a 1.3/5 for 60 Minutes at 8.
The WB was a distant fifth with a .6/2 for repeats of Charmed and the movie, Ride. UPN does not program Sunday nights.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.