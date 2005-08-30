Fox Thrives on First Night in Prison

Prison Break helped Fox bust out of the Monday prime time ratings pokey in a big way.

The two-hour series premiere of the prison drama scored a 4.6 rating and 12 share among 18-49-year-old viewers, according to Nielsen fast national ratings data for Aug. 29.

Fast national figures are time-period estimates that are subject to change after final results are tallied.

The show’s debut, about a man who holds up a bank in order to be sent to the prison that holds his brother, spanned all of Fox’s 8-10 p.m. prime time programming. Fox will repeat the premiere (directed by Brett Ratner of films Rush Hour and Red Dragon) on Thursday night at 8, with the show to air in a regular Monday 9 p.m. slot starting Sept. 5.

CBS and ABC were well behind Fox, duking it out for a distant second place.

CBS averaged a 3.3/9 for a night of repeats. It aired King of Queens (2.6/8) at 8 p.m., Everybody Loves Raymond (2.7/8) at 8:30, two episodes of Two and a Half Men at 9 (notching a 3.3/8 and a 3.5/9), and CSI: Miami (3.7/10).

ABC’s Monday Night Football matchup between the St. Louis Rams and Detroit Lions averaged a 3.1/8 during prime. (Fast national data for live programming, such as Monday’s football game, are frequently adjusted.) The Rams beat the Lions 37-13 at Ford Field in Detroit.

NBC was in fourth place at a 1.8/5 for the night, with repeats of Fear Factor (1.8/5) at 8, followed by Las Vegas (1.9/5) at 9 and Medium (1.8/5) at 10.

UPN averaged a .8/2, with One on One (.8/3) at 8, All of Us (.8/2) at 8:30, Girlfriends (.9/2) at 9, Half & Half (.8/2) at 9:30.

The WB was in last place at .7/2. It aired 7th Heaven (.9/3) at 8 p.m. and Summerland (.5/1) at 9 p.m.