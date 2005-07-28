Fox Thinks It Can Win Wednesday

Fox won the night in the Nielsen overnight ratings for the 18-49 demo Wednesday with a 2.9 rating/9 share.

Taking the lead was its dancing reality show, So You think You Can Dance (SYTYCD), which averaged a 3.5/11 over its hour and a half, with that average brought down by a 2/6 for Malcolm in the Middle.

ABC was second on the night in the 18-49 demo with a 2.3/7 thanks to a strong showing from Brat Camp, the reality show that inherited the time period of its dancing reality show, Dancing With the Stars.

Brat Camp, about a sleep-away camp for kids who have slipped away from their parent's control, averaged a 3.1/10 to win its 9-10 time period, growing strongly from its 9-9:30 time period (2.8/8) when it was up against the last half hour of SYTYCD (3.7/11) to a 3.6/10 at 9:30, after Fox's dance show had ended.

CBS and NBC were tied for third with a 2/6. CBS' top show was a 2.6/7 for a repeat of CSI: NY (2.6/7) at 10. NBC's top show was Law & Order, also at 10, with a 2.3/7.

UPN was fifth with a .9/3. Its top show was the debut of reality show RU the Girl with T-Boz & Chilli (1.2/4), about hip hop group TLC's search for a new member (in 2002, the L in TLC, Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, was killed in an auto accident while on vacation in Honduras).

The WB averaged a .7/2 for repeats of One Tree Hill and Smallville.