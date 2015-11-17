Fox Television Stations Ups Joseph Di Scipio to Senior VP, Legal and FCC Compliance

Fox Television Stations has elevated Joseph Di Scipio to senior VP, legal and FCC compliance.

Di Scipio, who joined the company in 2009 as VP, legal and FCC compliance, is responsible for overseeing all FCC regulatory matters associated with Fox O&O stations and handling retrans consent negotiations.

A past president of the Federal Communications Bar Association and former chair of the FCBA Foundation, Di Scipio also was previously a member of Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth, P.L.C., a broadcast media practice that advised on FCC compliance.